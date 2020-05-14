2 dead, 34 corona cases raise Karnataka tally to 959

Bengaluru: Two Covid patients, a 60-year-old man from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi and a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada, succumbed to the virus, even as 34 new positive cases raised the state’s tally to 959, an official said on Wednesday.

“Positive cases: 927, a 60-year-old male resident of Kalaburagia was brought dead on Monday to a designated hospital. Tested positive for Covid,” said a health official.

The deceased man came from the Kalaburagi containment zone. He is Karnataka’s 32nd Covid death.

Kalaburagi is 574 km north of Bengaluru.

Similarly, a 58-year-old woman from Dakshina Kannada, suffering from tuberculosis meningitis also succumbed to the virus.

“Positive case 536 with disseminated tuberculosis, earlier admitted in a private hospital and later shifted to a designated hospital on confirmation of Covid, died on Wednesday,” said the official.

She is Karnataka’s 33rd Covid death.

Dakshina Kannada is 300 km west of Bengaluru, near the Arabian Sea on the West Coast of India.

Meanwhile, 34 new Covid infections emerged in the past 24 hours.

“As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, cumulatively 959 Covid positive cases have been confirmed in the state, it includes 33 deaths and 451 discharges,” said the official.

Eighteen patients got discharged in the past 24 hours, Belagavi and Mandya, 5 each, Bengaluru Urban, 4 and Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Bidar and Vijayapura, 1 each.

Of the new cases, Bidar contributed 12, Kalaburagi, 8, Hassan four, Davangere, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru Urban and Vijayapura two each and Dakshina Kannada and Ballari, 1 each.

All Bidar cases emerged from the Bidar containment zone.

Positive case 930, an 18-year-old girl from Ballari is suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Two patients from Vijayapura, one from Uttara Kannada and four more from Hassan, had travel history to Maharashtra, India’s top Covid hotspot.

One Kalaburagi case had a history of travel to Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

Another case from Bengaluru Urban had a travel history to London, England.

Among the new cases, 18 were contacts of earlier cases.

Of the new cases, 13 were men and 21 women, including a two-year-old girl and 11 below 20.

With rising new cases, Karnataka’s green zones have diminished to five, Raichur, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar.

Of the 959 cases, 13 per cent patients were senior citizens, 64 per cent men and 36 per cent women with a discharge rate of 47 per cent.(IANS)