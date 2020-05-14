CM hopes to get clearance for coal auction

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday expressed hope that Coal India Ltd would issue necessary instruction for auction of 2 lakh metric tonnes of coal out of the 32 lakh metric tonnes.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Chief Minister said Coal India had asked for certain clarifications and even held discussions with the Union Coal Minister after which the proposal was approved. Conrad said within 10 days, permission for coal auction is likely to be issued.

The NGT appointed committee had approved on a pilot basis auction of 2 lakh metric tonnes of coal out of the 32 lakh metric tonnes.

Last year, the Supreme Court had paved the way for coal mining in Meghalaya under the relevant statutory framework of the Mine and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act.

The state government said the break-up of the proposed auction of coal from different districts of the state are – East Jaintia Hills – 75,000 MT, West Khasi Hills – 50,000 MT, South West Khasi Hills – 25,000 MT and South Garo Hills – 50,000 MT.

In response to a query about the organisations in East Jaintia Hills protesting against the transportation of coal from outside, the chief minister said that though the government understands their concerns, the state has its own limitations because of the legal challenges which the government faces.

He said the government is trying to resolve the problem and those opposing NGOs must understand the current situation.

“They should give us some time and very shortly, we will resolve the problem,” the chief minister said.

As the agitating groups have threatened to defy lockdown, the chief minister said, “We have asked the DC and the SP to take necessary action in this regard.”