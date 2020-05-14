Families of Arunachal cops stitch COVID masks for their men

GUWAHATI: Taking on the challenges of the present COVID-19 induced crisis, family members of Arunachal Pradesh Police personnel have engaged themselves in stitching cotton masks for their men deployed in the frontline to fight the pandemic as well as for commoners who need them most.

Arunachal Pradesh government has taken proactive measures to fight the pandemic even though the frontier state has remained free of any COVID-19 case as on date. The state health department’s COVID team has so far collected 2483 samples out of which 1904 have tested negative while results were being awaited in respect of rest 579 samples. Total 4238 persons in the state are now under quarantine.