Four areas declared containment zones in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: After 15 people were tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, four areas in Guwahati have been declared as containment zone.

The four areas namely Fatasil Ambari, Kumarpara, Santipur Ashram Road and Paltan Bazaar Railway Colony have come under containment zone with effect from today.

With the 15 new cases in Kamrup Metro, the state’s tally for coronavirus patients stands at 79.

Already M S Road in Fancy Bazar, Amiyo Nagar in Chandmari, Regional Dental College area, B Barooah Cancer Institute Staff Colony at Lokhora, B Barroah Cancer Institute campus, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) campus have been declared containment zones.