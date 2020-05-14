No penalty on power bills

SHILLONG: In a major relief for consumers, Power Minister James Sangma has asserted that the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) will not impose any penalty on late payment of electricity bills.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday, Sangma said the government has taken the decision owing to the fact that people are facing lot of difficulties in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that bills will be issued to the consumers and they will be given an option to make the payment after the end of the lockdown.