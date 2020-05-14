SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has directed all Dorbar Shnong under its jurisdiction to set up quarantine centres for returnees in their respective localities.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, KHADC chief Titosstarwell Chyne said the decision was taken at a meeting attended by the MDCs.

Chyne said the MDCs expressed their willingness to extend necessary assistance to the district administration and the Dorbar Shnong to combat the disease.

“We met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to discuss matters concerning the returnees.

We want the government to ensure that the returnees are kept in quarantine centres or supervised self-quarantine”, he said.

He also stated that the decision to set up quarantine centres in all localities was taken since the state government would find it difficult to arrange quarantine centres for around 8000 returnees to the state.