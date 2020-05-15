Brandt not feeling pressure

Munich: Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt has said while he is not feeling the same pressure as he would in normal circumstances when they take on local rivals Schalke on Saturday, the sense of occasion is not lost on him.

The German Bundesliga is the first of Europe’s elite football leagues to resume official competition for its 2019-20 season since the sporting world was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the matches are to be played behind closed doors, for football fans this return to live sporting action shines as a positive ray of hope.

“You have to say that it’s the fans who always make it special. If you’re a few days before such a game you’ll notice that your neighbours are only speaking about the game when they see you,” Brandt stated.

” You don’t feel the same pressure as you would in normal circumstances, but in the end, this is the situation that we’re in. Everyone will be watching us on Saturday, the Dortmund fans will watch us and the Schalke fans will watch their team. The result of the game will be important to them so it’s not like we just say that it’s irrelevant who wins or loses, it won’t be like this.” said the 24-year old. (IANS)