Du Plessis suggests two-week isolation period for hosting T20 WC

New Delhi: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has proposed a two-week isolation period for players before and after the T20 World Cup as a way out for the organisers to host the tournament, which is in doubt due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Du Plessis came up with the suggestion during a Facebook Live show with Tamim Iqbal on Wednesday, saying travel was going to be an issue despite Australia being less affected by the deadly contagion.

“I am not sure… reading that travelling is going to be an issue for lots of countries and they are talking about December or January. But even if Australia is not affected like other countries, to get people from Bangladesh, South Africa or India where there is more danger, obviously it’s a health risk to them,” du Plessis said. “But you can go in before the tournament (for) two weeks isolation and then play the tournament and afterwards two weeks isolation,” he added.

Several countries across the globe, including South Africa, Australia and India, have travel restrictions in place and the the former captain joked travelling by boat is not an option.

“But I don’t know when South Africa will open their travel ban because we can’t go there like old days on boats,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 44 lakh people worldwide while causing close to 3 lakh deaths. (UNI)