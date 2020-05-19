Assam’s COVID-19 positive cases go up to 135

Developed By: iNFOTYKE

GUWAHATI: Twenty new COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Assam so far on Wednesday taking the tally of state’s positive cases up to 135

Out of the news COVID-19 positive cases seven are from Kamrup district, two from Hoja in Nagaon district, two from Biswanath in Sonitpur district, one from Nagaon, two from Nalbari, two each from Jorhat and Golaghat and one each from Kokrajhar and Nagaon.

One Jorhat patient had returned from Chennai, while other came from Darjeeling. All are in quarantine.

