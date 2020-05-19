No inter-state movement till May 31: Govt

SHILLONG: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Monday said the state government will not allow inter-state movement till May 31. “At the moment we are allowing inter-state movement only of trucks bringing essential commodities to the state. But they will need to follow Standard Operating Procedures as laid down by the government while entering the state,” Tynsong said while speaking to reporters here.

Meanwhile, Tynsong also said that the Railways Ministry is yet to approve the request made by the state government to operate special trains to the North East from other parts of the country. “As of now, the Ministry of Railways had approved special trains only for Chennai, Gujarat and Bengaluru,” he said.

He also informed that the state government has set up two new screening centres at Nongstoin and Mairang.

“The existing screening centre at Byrnihat will cater only to those from South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi districts,” he added.

Overcrowding in train

The government is yet to address the problems being faced by the returnees in train.After the harrowing experience of the returnees who travelled in the Chennai-Guwahati special train recently, there are complaints about overcrowding in the Bengaluru-Guwahati train.

The train carrying students and workers left Bengaluru on Monday night.

According to one of the returnees, since the compartment is overcrowded, no physical distance is maintained. The returnees are also not able to sleep due to overcrowding.