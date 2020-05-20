KSU demands COVID tests along entire Meghalaya-Bangladesh border

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has urged the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to conduct tests for COVID-19 infection along the entire Meghalaya-Bangladesh border stretch and closely monitor the movements of people to and fro the state from across the border.

In a letter to the CM, the union’s general secretary, Donald Thabah suggested the CM to take precautionary measures along the entire stretch of Meghalaya-Bangladesh border in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thabah has mentioned that there is partial movement of people from both sides of the border leading to intermingling of people from both sides.

“As per information, the corona outbreak in Bangladesh is more or less alarming with around 23,870 active cases and 349 deaths registered so far”, he said.

The union also extended their support to the demand of Mawsynram MLA HM Shangpliang to conduct tests on residents not only on his side of the constituency but also at every village across the Meghalaya Bangladesh border.

Thabah said that testing the border residents would likely help to contain the corona outbreak along the border villages which would ultimately prevent its spread to other parts of the state.

Lastly, he said that the KSU stands with the Government during these times of crisis.

It may be mentioned that Shangpliang raised the alarm after a COVID-19 positive case was detected at Dhormopur, Bangladesh which is 500 m away from Ryngku Bazaar in Mawsynram constituency.