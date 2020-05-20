Returnees to face two tests

SHILLONG: The state government has decided to further tighten the screening of returnees to the state by conducting two tests.

Informing this here on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that henceforth, it would be mandatory for every individual, who enters the state, to go for both the rapid as well as the RT-PCR test.

“If the RT-PCR test reports are negative, they would be allowed to go back to their respective places where they would have to be under quarantine,” Tynsong said after a review meeting.

Tynsong also informed that the government has decided that a team of health volunteers would visit all those tested negative in their respective centres after 10 days and rapid tests done on them.

The review meeting also discussed about those returning from Bangalore in a special train.

The train carrying 1403 of them is expected to reach Guwahati on May 21 morning.

“Till now, we cannot say that we are totally free from COVID-19 and hence we are requesting people to be alert and take care of themselves and adhere to all the standard operating procedures”, Tynsong said.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the review meeting also discussed about other states where people are still stranded like Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

Sangma said that one train from Gurugram will be leaving for the state soon and efforts are on to make arrangements from Kerala and Maharashtra.

The meeting also discussed as to how Cyclone Amphan can affect the operations and line departments were asked to be ready with the precautionary measures as the group from Bengaluru will be arriving in the state during the time when the cyclone is supposed to hit the region.