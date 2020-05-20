Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Teacher makes robot to deliver food, medicines to COVID patients

By Agencies

Agartala: In a bid to prevent doctors and other medical staff from getting infected with coronavirus, a teacher of Tripura University has made a robot from scrap materials that can deliver food and medicines to COVID-19 patients, an official said on Tuesday.
The ‘COVID-19 Warbot’, developed by Dr Harjit Nath, an assistant professor of the Chemical and Polymer Engineering department of the university, is regulated by a transmitter and a receiver taken out of a toy car and can work for 90 minutes on full charge.
“It is a low-cost robot, which was made from waste materials in laboratory. I also took help from a worker of a local hardware factory, and it was built within a week. I spent only Rs 25,000 to manufacture it,” Nath told reporters. (PTI)

