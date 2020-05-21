Flight option to bring back stranded people

SHILLONG: The state government is in touch with the Centre to arrange flights to bring back state residents stranded outside.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Wednesday that while the state government is paying for the trains which are ferrying the residents from different parts of the country, it is also urging the Centre to permit flights.

“Some stranded citizens of the state are willing to pay for flights and the matter is being pursued with the Centre”, he said.

The chief minister said he had written to the Union minister of state for civil aviation on May 13 to permit requisition of aircraft for payment similar to requisition of trains being done presently as there are some stranded persons both in the country and abroad who are willing to pay for such an arrangement.

He said efforts are also on to bring back stranded residents in trains within two weeks subject to confirmation from the originating state and railway authorities.