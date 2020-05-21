Gopal Nagar in Guwahati declared containment zone

GUWAHATI: Kamrup Metropolitan district administration today declared Gopal Nagar area at Noonmati in Guwahati as Containment Zone in the wake of detection of a COVID-19 positive case in the area. The containment zone has been demarcated by Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path to the north, Ram Nagar to South, Shanti Path to east and residence of Jai Ram Bharali to west.

Meanwhile, in the wake of detection of no further COVID-19 positive case, the administration has withdrawn containment zones from Amiyo Nagar in Chandmari area, Girls’ Hostel of Regional Dental College and Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute.