KSU foils  bid to appoint non-local

SHILLONG: A move to secretly appoint a non-local at the office of Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board was opposed by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Nongthymmai Circle.

In a statement issued here, the KSU has alleged that the Board was trying to secretly appoint a non-local and met the Chairman and Member Secretary of the Boars to revoke the appointment.

The officials agreed to revoke the appointment and instead asked the union to send a local person who is experienced in gardening and to work as a casual worker for three months.

The union members who met the officials also assured to send local persons to work for three months in the coming days.

The union has warned that offices should follow the state’s reservation policy with regard to appointment to any vacant post.