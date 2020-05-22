Odisha govt raises kharif loan target to Rs 9,000 cr

Bhubaneswar : In view of the Covid-19 crisis, the Odisha government has raised the cooperative kharif loan target to Rs 9,000 crore from Rs 7,500 crore, according to Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, here on Thursday.

He said small and marginal farmers, migrants, joint liability groups and women self-help groups had been given priority. Proper planning had been made to provide short-term credit for fisheries, animal husbandry, dairy and poultry sectors, he added.

The District Collectors have been asked to take necessary actions.

The government has set the target of providing Rs 5,000 crore crop loan by the quarter ended June and Rs 4,000 crore by quarter ended September.

Meanwhile, 11,153 Odias returned to Odisha on Thursday. So far, 2,14,373 Odias have returned by train, bus and other vehicles.

The number of Covid-19 cases has increased to 1,103 in the state. While 393 people recovered, seven died of the disease in the state.