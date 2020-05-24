Over 6k cases for 3rd day, India’s corona tally above 1.30 lakh

NEW DELHI: With 6,768 new coronavirus cases — denoting over 6,000 new cases for the third day in a row — India’s total tally climbed to 1,31,868 on Sunday, the Health Ministry data revealed. At least 147 more corona fatalities have been recorded since Saturday, the Ministry said.

Of the total cases, 73,560 are active whereas 3,867 people lost their lives to the highly contagious disease. A total of 54,441 people have been cured so far, including 2,658 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state with 47,190 corona cases, 1,577 deaths but also 13,404 recovered patients.

Tamil Nadu came second with 15,512 cases, and Gujarat third with 13,664 cases. The death toll was 103 in Tamil Nadu and 829 in Gujarat. Delhi reported 12,910 cases and 231 casualties, while 6,267 patients have been cured here.

States/UTs with more than 5k cases are Rajasthan (6,742), Madhya Pradesh (6,371) and Uttar Pradesh (6,017). Others with more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,459), Andhra Pradesh (2,757), Punjab (2,045), Telangana (1,813), Bihar (2,380), Jammu and Kashmir (1,569), Karnataka (1,959), Odisha (1,269) and Haryana (1,131). States and UTs with significant number of corona cases are Kerala (795), Jharkhand (350), Chandigarh (225), Assam (329), Tripura (189), Chhattisgarh (225) and Uttarakhand (244).

Sikkim has reported its first case, as per ministry data, while in Dadar Nagar Haveli one more case has emerged, taking its tally to two. Goa has reported 55 cases so far. A spurt has been observed in Pudducherry which now has 26 cases. There are now 49 cases in Ladakh.