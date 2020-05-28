Conrad becomes first CM to visit KHADC

SHILLONG: A history of sorts was created in KHADC on Wednesday, when Conrad Sangma became the first chief minister to pay a visit to KHADC. He arrived to greet party-compatriot Pyniaid Sing Syiem after he was elected as Chairman of the Council.

He was welcomed by CEM Titosstarwell Chyne at the premises and he was led to the officers’ gallery lifting the mood in the Council proceedings.

The newly elected Chairman Pyniaid Sing Syiem announced the arrival of the chief minister saying that “it is a historic moment as no other CM has ever visited our place. Your visit has encouraged us.”

Later, speaking to reporters, Sangma said, “It was very nice of them to invite me and it gave me an opportunity to be part of the proceeding. This has never happened before and I think it is a positive message.”

He said that there will be coordination of the state government and the KHADC as well as with the traditional heads and the society as a whole.

Asked, about the pending bills, he said that the government is working in all aspects and the details of the pending bills will have to be sorted out through dialogue.

Breach of rule?

The visit of the chief minister has given rise to muted allegations of breaches of rule by some members.

While the new chairman had words of welcome for the chief minister, Grace Mary Kharpuri too acknowledged his presence much against the prevalent rules of the Council.

Informed sources said that Assam and Meghalaya Autonomous Districts (Constitution of District Councils) Rules, 1951, Rule 123A states about procedures and decorum to be observed by members while they are present in the House.

Rule 123 A(i) states that while the Council is sitting, a member shall not applaud when a visitor enters any of the galleries and Rule 123 A(j) states that nobody can make any reference to the visitors in any of the galleries.

It remains to be seen whether or not this breach of rule will be raised during the session.