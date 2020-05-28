DCs asked to provide relief

SHILLONG/TURA/JOWAI: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said that incessant rain, floods and landslides have caused extensive damage in several parts of the state and the respective deputy commissioners have been asked to provide relief to the affected people.

In related developments, the body of a man, who had gone missing in the Didram river in Mendal village of North Garo Hills, was found while10 persons marooned at Ialong village in West Jaintia Hills were rescued.

On the other hand, a delayed report said that one Bringson Rani drowned in the Ktieh Madan stream and his body was found on May 24 at a place under Sohiong block of East Khasi Hills.

Speaking to newsmen in Shillong, Sangma said the rain and storm affected large parts of the state including West Garo Hills, Jaintia Hills and some parts of Khasi Hills, causing widespread damage, especially to roads,

He said funds have been kept with the deputy commissioners and five relief camps have been set up adding that the government has asked the PWD and all the line departments to ascertain the extent of damage.

“We have asked everybody to keep a close watch”, he said while informing that Tura MP Agatha Sangma and local MLAs in Jowai have conducted inspections in the affected areas and would submit their reports to the government after which he would take up the matter with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

As per the report of the State Disaster Management Authority, as many as 5034 people in 35 villages have been affected while 410 houses have been partially damaged and seven completely damaged.

The report also added flash floods occurred in five villages in West Garo Hills under Tikrikilla block on May 24 followed by a cyclonic storm in Resubelpara, Kharkutta and Bajengdoba blocks on the same day.

In East Khasi Hills, cyclonic storm occurred on May 25 under Greater Shillong, Mawpat, Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng, Sohiong, Shella and other areas in which a few trees collapsed on an electric pole.

Meanwhile, Rajabala MLA, Dr Azad Zaman informed that the incessant rain since the past one week has submerged more than 300 hectares of standing crops, which were ready for harvesting, in the plains belt of Garo Hills.

“Such incessant and torrential rain has triggered flash flood”, he said while visiting the flood-affected areas.

Stating that the water is not receding, he urged the government to take serious note of the situation and provide necessary help to the farmers.

Body found

A 45-year old man, who disappeared in the Didram river in Mendal village of North Garo Hills while attempting to swim across, was found on Wednesday morning.

Search teams of the police and local villagers retrieved the body of Chorito N Sangma further downstream at a place close to Dingrepara village of Bajengdoba, after three days.

The victim had reportedly been drinking with friends on Sunday afternoon and attempted to cross the river when it was in spate following intense rain the previous night.

He disappeared into the waters and was unable to be traced until his body washed up downstream.

Ten rescued

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday rescued 10 locals from Ialong village in West Jaintia Hills, who were marooned by the sudden flooding of Wah Myntdu river following heavy and incessant rain.

The SDRF team comprising 11 personnel was led by sub inspector Tesland Mukai and had left Shillong in the afternoon for West Jaintia Hills to carry out rescue.

The operation, which was supervised by B Warjri, West Jaintia Hills district Home Guards Commandant, lasted for two hours.

Rymbui inspects school

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui accompanied by Director Education Department and other officers inspected the Jowai Government Boy’s Higher Secondary School on Wednesday.

A landslide on Tuesday had washed down a water tank of the PHE at the site. The landslide also affected the nearby residential buildings with mud and debris even entering the rooms of one.

There was a major landslide in the same site a few years ago.

The minister said that the school building was unsafe for students and needed to be demolished.

He also advised the PHE officials to take immediate steps and the PWD to clear the debris.