16 COVID- 19 patients discharged from Assam hospitals

GUWAHATI: Sixteen more COVID-19 positive patients have been discharged today from various hospitals in Assam even as the number of patients in the state has gone up to 935 with detection of more cases.

Twelve patients were released from MMCH, three from SMCH and one from JMCH. There are 803 active patients in state hospitals as of now.

Meanwhile, in the wake of rising cases COVID-19 positive cases all over the state, Assam Health Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has got in touch with various district administration to discuss preparedness to fight the pandemic and specially to prevent community transmission of the virus.

The minister on Friday held a meeting with Sonitpur district administration, medical superintendents,doctors at Tezpur Medical College to discuss our preparedness to tackle the pandemic.

He also held meeting with district administrations of Udalguri and Darrang to discuss the prevailing situation regarding COVID-9 pandemic and take stock of preparedness of the district administration to fight the pandemic.