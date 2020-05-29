6 more test positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya, tally up to 27

GUWAHATI: Number of COVID-19 positive cases is gradually increasing in Meghalaya too like it is happening in other North-eastern hill states in the wake of stranded N-E residents returning home from outside.

Six more state residents who returned to Meghalaya recently have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the state’s tally up to 27 including 14 active cases, 12 recovered cases and one death as on date.

Of the six newly-detected patients, three are from South West Garo Hills, one from West Garo Hills, one from East Khasi Hills and one from West Khasi Hills. They returned home from Maharashtra, Bangalore, West Bengal and Chennai. All of them are under quarantine and asymptomatic, according to a tweet by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.