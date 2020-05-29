Home Guard killed, two others injured

SHILLONG: A home guard was killed and two others were injured when a vehicle, while avoiding checking by the police, rammed into a checkpoint in West Jaintia Hills on Wednesday night.

West Jaintia Hills SP, Lakador Syiem said in a statement that around 11.15 pm while the police personnel were conducting duty at the newly opened weighbridge at Khliehtyrshi, Jowai bypass, one Maruti Suzuki Swift (AS11 H 1957) rammed into the police check point located near the weighbridge and did not stop. The check point was placed with drums and florescent barricades and the vehicle was signaled to stop but instead it rammed into the barricades and dragged three personnel, the home guard volunteer identified as Lucky Dhar of Ummulong Beat House, Havildar R. Dkhar of 4th MLP battalion and Danny Dkhar, a civilian into a ditch. However, the vehicle fled away from the spot.

The vehicle was later intercepted around two km from the place of occurrence but the driver was not present as he fled away to the jungle.

On receiving information, a team of police officials rushed to the spot and the injured persons were immediately shifted to Ialong Civil Hospital for treatment. However, Dhar was declared brought dead by the medical officer while the havildar was referred to NEIGRIHMS for better treatment and the civilian was given first aid at Ialong Civil Hospital and later discharged.

Search operation was conducted at night till Thursday morning and the three suspected persons were detained.

During interrogation, it was found that the driver is the accused and two others who were found with the driver were not involved and hence released.

The accused has been identified as Samim Ahmed Mazarbhuiya (40), a resident of Ramnagar village, Silchar, Assam.