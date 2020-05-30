6 more test positive; active cases now 14

SHILLONG/TURA: The number of active positive COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 14 on Friday with six more persons testing positive for the disease. All of them recently returned to the state.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma broke the news on the six new cases via twitter on Friday evening

Among the six positive cases, three belong to South West Garo Hills district and one each from West Garo Hills, East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills.

All the six identified Covid-19 patients are in their mid 20s’ except for a 17-year-old teen who came from Midnapore district of West Bengal back to his home in South West Garo Hills.

The lone West Garo Hills case detected positive on Friday had come from the silk town of Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu.

Garo Hills now has 7 positive cases of the corona infection, till date and all the identified positive patients have been placed inside corona care centres under strict medical surveillance.

“A total of over 800 people had returned to the state in the first batch and were placed under home quarantine. During their quarantine we began tests and have already cleared 500 of them while the remaining 300 will soon be tested. It was during such tests that these six have been found positive,” informed Commissioner and Secretary P Sampath Kumar.

The senior state official pointed out that almost every positive case detected in the state were asymptomatic and did not display any symptoms of Covid-19.

Of the 27 positive cases, 14 are active. Of the remaining 13, 12 have recovered while one, the index patient, passed away.