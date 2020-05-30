India overtakes China’s COVID-19 death toll

New Delhi: India’s coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of China after it reported a total of 4,706 fatalities, while it overtook Turkey to become the ninth worst-hit nation by the pandemic with 1,65,799 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The country has registered 175 deaths and a record 7,466 fresh coronavirus infection cases in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to the John Hopkins University (JHU) data, India has now overtaken Turkey and is the ninth most affected nation in terms of COVID-19 cases after the US, Brazil, Russia, UK, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

China has confirmed 84,106 cases and 4,638 deaths from COVID-19 so far, according to the JHU.

This is the first time that the single-day spike crossed the 7,000 mark, with the country reporting over 6,000 coronavirus infection cases per day since May 22.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 89,987, while 71,105 people have recovered so far and one patient has migrated.

Of the total 4,706 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,982 deaths followed by Gujarat with 960 deaths, Madhya Pradesh with 321, Delhi with 316, West Bengal with 295, Uttar Pradesh with 197, Rajasthan with 180, Tamil Nadu with 145, Telangana with 67 and Andhra Pradesh with 59 deaths.

The death toll reached 47 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab. Jammu and Kashmir has reported 27 fatalities due to the disease and Haryana has 19 deaths. Bihar has reported 15 deaths, while Odisha and Kerala have reported seven deaths each.

Himachal Pradesh has registered five COVID-19 fatalities, while Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh and Assam have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya has reported one COVID-19 fatality so far, according to the ministry data. (PTI)