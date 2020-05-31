Policeman held with drugs

SHILLONG: A policeman was arrested along with three others for allegedly carrying out drug trade on Saturday.

According to police, around 8.50 pm information was received from the officer-in-charge of Basistha police station, Assam that one battalion constable, who is from Byrnihat out post was detained in Basistha and from his possession contraband substance was found.

After an enquiry, it was learnt that around 4.30 pm, the constable of 6th MLP battalion identified as Sandeep Thapa, who was in camouflage uniform, was detained along with a lady and two men at Khanapara, Assam and from their possession, heroin and brown sugar were seized.

A case was registered under various sections of NDPS act.

The seized items were 4 packs of brown sugar, 2 packs of heroin and 40 empty containers.

The constable was not on duty when he was detained.