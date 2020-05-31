Thermal screening mandatory for MBoSE exams

SHILLONG: MBoSE has notified that as per the directives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, thermal screening all examinees will be mandatory at the Examination Centres for all forthcoming examinations.

All the In-charge of different examination centres have been requested to arrange Thermal Screening device for use at the centre on examination days.

The Board has already written to the DHS for deputing experts to assist the Centres in conducting the Thermal Screening.

The notification also reiterated that candidates with symptoms such as fever, cough and sore throat are to be allotted separate rooms to write the examination.

As per Education Department’s directive and keeping in mind the interest of the students, the Board has notified that the candidates, who are scheduled to write their remaining HSSLC Examinations on the June 8th, 9th and 10th, have been allowed to write their examination in their respective District Head Quarter.

Some people are enquiring about flights,” he said, adding that next week too the counter will be open.

The government has allowed travel agencies to open even though travel by air or train are far from normal. In fact, travelling is the last thing people have in mind. Fear associated with Coronavirus seems to have taken the zest for travelling out of common man’s psyche.

With no hope of tourism bouncing back to life for another six months, the travel agencies here have no other option but to “wait and watch”.

“Wait and watch is all we can do. Some day tourism will be restored,” he said with a hint of hope.