State to decide on relaxations today

SHILLONG: The state government will take a decision on more relaxations on Monday following the Centre’s directive on lockdown which has been extended only in containment zones.

As Meghalaya does not have any containment zones, the government will take a call on further relaxations, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner M War said on Sunday.

The state has 14 active cases and the break up is 7 in East Khasi Hills, 1 in West Khasi Hills, 3 in West Garo Hills and 3 in South West Garo Hills.

As many as 6553 tests were conducted and the result of 395 tests is awaited.

All the current cases are due to the return of Meghalaya residents from outside the North East who now number 10, 960.

The deputy commissioner, however, made it clear that while Iewduh will continue to remain closed, there will be phase-wise opening of Police Bazar.

The opening of religious places may also take some more time though the Centre had given nod to the same from June 8.

The government will also decide on the number of restaurants to be opened as they are allowed in non-containment zones.

The plying of taxis and other means of transportation will also be discussed.

The Centre had left it to the states to decide on the relaxation of activities.

However, the educational institutions, parks, tourist places and cinema halls will remain closed.

Earlier on Sunday, the deputy commissioner had allowed additional shops to open and also relaxed the curfew hours.

The order, however, restricts inter- state movement of people.

CM visits corona care centre

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday visited the corona care centre at Betasing in South West Garo Hills and held a review meeting at Ampati with officials of the administration and the health department.

As three returnees from red zones have been detected as COVID-19 positive in the district, the chief minister wanted the administration to strictly adhere to protocols.

The patients are currently under quarantine.

“In the long run we have to learn to live with the virus and adapt ourselves to the situation and follow all the precautions because we really don’t know how long this battle against COVID will continue,” the chief minister said in his interaction with the officials.

He also said the state is following a strict three-layer testing, which includes RT-PCR test for all the returnees.

“We are all together in this battle against COVID, I would like to put my sincere appreciation to the frontline workers and the community as the society has come together to defeat COVID,” the chief minister added.