Close to 12,000 return to state

SHILLONG/TURA: Close to 12,000 people, who were stranded in different parts of the country, have been able to come back to the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong told reporters on Monday that as of now, 11,916 people have returned to the state.

In addition, a special train carrying not less than 400 citizens of Meghalaya is scheduled to leave for Guwahati on Monday.

Another 6000 more is expected to come in a week’s time.

Health and Family Welfare Minister AL Hek said that the total number of samples tested so far is 8504 and a total number of 8094 samples is negative while the result of 383 samples is awaited.

Hek also said that the state has so far managed very well against COVID-19 and added that Meghalaya has over 100 quarantine centres.

Commenting on more relaxation in view of the unlock 1.0 as announced by the Centre, the health minister said that with so many returnees coming in and more still to come, the health department will have to first assess the situation.

The state government’s move to undertake mass testing of all returnees to the state ever since the first arrivals began during the lockdown has helped to prevent any form of community transmission of coronavirus in the state, believes Health Commissioner and Secretary P Sampath Kumar.

“The only way to fight the virus and prevent its spread was to go for aggressive testing strategy by the state government.Today every single case that has been detected was due to this testing strategy,” said Kumar while speaking to The Shillong Times on Monday night.

With widespread infections of COVID-19 across various states and the highest number of cases being recorded on Sunday, medical experts of the country have painted a grim picture of possible community transmission of the virus in the country.

In Meghalaya, the health commissioner acknowledged that it would be difficult to predict what happens after the state opens up to normal functioning.

“We can have a situation in which things can turn out differently so we need to be prepared by being extra careful and following health guidelines of social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing because once the state opens up everyone coming in has to be treated as a potential carrier until we test them,” indicated Kumar.

He expressed worry that the biggest problem for health teams was identifying the carriers of the virus.

“Problem with his virus is that the symptoms do not show on the patient unless tested and identified. We have to continue testing because in this battle against such a deadly disease there can be no short cuts,” said Kumar.