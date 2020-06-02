Taxis back on road but drivers’ woes remain

SHILLONG: Local taxi drivers continue to face hardship with income dwindling even after being allowed to ply in the city.

They are also confused given the lack of proper direction from the district administration as to how to go about ferrying passengers amidst the protocols.

As the local taxi service resumed, The Shillong Times on Monday spoke to several drivers, who are compelled to take only three passengers each — one in front and two in back — adhering to the health protocols.

However, some taxis were seen taking three passengers in back seat.

A taxi driver, who did not wish to be named, said that though he had heard that there were restrictions to ply on certain days as odd and even numbers are allowed alternatively, there is confusion as some taxi drivers are taking out vehicles without adhering to this norm as they are yet to get any official direction.

With the new guidelines, the taxi drivers have no other choice than to hike the fare cent percent.

“We are charging double. If the minimum was Rs 20, now we are charging Rs 40”, said a taxi owner, who also drives his vehicle.

Earlier, the drivers had to pay Rs 500 daily to the taxi owners but in the current situation, they are finding it difficult to earn even half the amount as the daily trips are less.

Adding to the problem is the dos and don’ts imposed by the policemen who do not allow the taxi drivers to park the vehicles for long at one point.

However, a policeman said the restriction is meant to ease traffic congestion.