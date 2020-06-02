Uttarakhand returnee tests positive in GH

TURA: The number of active positive cases of the COVID-19 infection in the state has risen to 15 after a South West Garo Hills resident, who recently returned from Uttarakhand, tested positive on Monday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma confirmed the latest case through his official social media account.

The 27-year-old woman had arrived among the recent batch of returnees and during the tests was found positive while the results of the others who came along turned out to be negative.

“Since it takes time for the virus to form inside the human body we are going to take another sample on those who tested negative after a few days,” informed South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ch. Ramkrishna.