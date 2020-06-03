Burden on schools for safe conduct of exams

SHILLONG: The schools will have to bear the expenses of the thermal scanners and sanitisers during the remaining MBoSE Class XII examinations from June 8 to 10.

Sources said on Tuesday that the schools have been asked to procure two thermal scanners which will cost them Rs 15,000.

There will be additional charges for purchasing hand sanitisers and this will also cost the schools dearly, the sources added. “We have been asked by MBoSE to apply hand sanitisers twice — once when the students enter and again when they go out”, said a functionary of one of the schools.

According to the school functionary, once the examinations are over, they will not be able to use the thermal scanners.

“We have no problem in keeping physical distancing when the students write their examinations but the financial burden is on thermal scanners and sanitisers”, he said.

The MBoSE has refused to financially assist the schools in procuring the equipment”, he added.