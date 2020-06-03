MLA pleads for raising taxi fares in town

SHILLONG: As taxis have begun to return to the streets of Shillong after nearly 75 days hiatus and suffering considerable financial losses, there is a demand for an upward revision of fare.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to revise new fares for local taxis and auto rickshaws.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, Sawkmie tried to justify his stand saying that prior to the lockdown, the fares charged by local taxis and auto rickshaws were working well, but with the change in situation due to COVID-19, there is restriction on the number of passengers such vehicles are allowed to carry.

He was of the view that the government should announce higher fares “to help the drivers”.

Most of the cabbies generally carry out point to point shuttle service along different busy routes. They carry at least five passengers, if not more, and charge anything between Rs 10 and above per passenger depending upon the distance. The rates are usually arbitrarily fixed. Most passengers do not grudge this since they find the arrangement win-win for both sides.

With COVID protocols being enforced with greater vigilance, the taxi drivers are unable to have their usual way. This is proving to be uneconomical for them. Hence the demand for a hike in fares to make up for the losses.

Most taxi users this reporter talked to were not sure how this would play out for them. They would like to wait and watch administrative response, even though many were happy that taxi service is back in operation.

“Don’t forget, if the taxi owners have suffered losses, so have we the taxi users. Our paying capacity is significantly reduced”, said a senior citizen who is a regular taxi commuter.