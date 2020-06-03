No physical court hearing till June 30

SHILLONG: There will be no physical hearing of cases in the High Court of Meghalaya and subordinate courts till June 30.

The hearing is currently being held via video conferencing.

In an order on Tuesday, the Chief Justice of High Court of Meghalaya has directed that considering the prevalent situation of unceasing COVID-19 pandemic globally and extension of lockdown in containment zones by the Centre, the normal functioning of courts will remain suspended till June 30.

The modalities for taking up matters of extreme urgency will continue during the period.