Only 50 people allowed for weddings

SHILLONG: The government has restricted only 50 people for the wedding.

According to an official notification, senior citizens above the age of 65 and children below the age of 10 will have to take extra care while attending the marriage.

Hosts can make arrangements for online viewing of the event.

Anyone having symptoms of cough, fever or cold is prohibited from attending the marriage.

Any gift items that are to be carried with hands may be avoided and online gifts may be encouraged.

According to the government, the venue should be well-ventilated and preferably in an open space.

No air condition is allowed in halls and they should be spacious enough to accommodate the guests with social distancing upto 2 meters.

The hall should be hygienic and well sanitised.

The government has advised the proprietors to provide hand sanitisers at the entrance/exit and they should maintain the list of attendees, event managers and workers.