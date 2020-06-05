KHADC to issue labour clearance

SHILLONG: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Thursday asserted its authority on the issue of importing skilled labourers from outside the state, saying that all non-tribal workers have to obtain labour clearance from the Council.

Reacting to the state government’s decision to import skilled labourers from outside the state, KHADC CEM Titosstarwell Chyne said that there is a proviso in the United Khasi­Jaintia Hills District (Trading by Non­Tribals) Regulation, 1954 that makes it mandatory for outsiders to obtain clearance certificate.

He said that since the KHADC is no longer issuing labour licenses, it has decided in principal to issue labour clearance for non-tribals to work in the district.

The system of issuing labour license was scrapped after the state government amended the Labour Act.

“This move seeks to protect the interests of the tribals and the KHADC has a responsibility toward this. There are several skilled people in our state”, he added. He, however, made it clear that the KHADC will ensure that its decision will not be in conflict with the amended Labour Act.