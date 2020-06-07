BJP upset with choice of Advisor to dist councils

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya State BJP is “upset” over the reported appointment of an “Advisor” to both KHADC and JHADC.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, State President Ernest Mawrie questioned the credentials and expertise of the appointee, one Tonu Dey, to justify his engagement as Advisor in an important institution like District Council which is meant for protection of the indigenous tribes.

The party was of the view that in appointing him as Advisor the ADCs have “offended” the “educated and experienced indigenous persons”.

Mawrie has demanded immediate termination of his engagement.