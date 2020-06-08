HSSLC exams to resume from today

TURA/SHILLONG: HSSLC examinations for some subjects which had to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the state, will resume from Monday at different examination centres set up for the purpose.

While HSSLC students all over the state will sit for the statistics examination on Monday, physical education and western music will be on Tuesday followed by mathematics on Wednesday. As many as 3779 students will sit for the examinations at 59 examination centres. Due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, students who were to write examinations outside their hometowns, have been forced to return home and arrangement has been made by the government to allow them to appear for the remaining exams from centres set up at their own district headquarters.

In Shillong, there are 25 centres and for the statistics examination on Monday, there will only one centre as the students appearing for the statistics examination are less.

However, on Wednesday, for the mathematics examination, there are 40 centres in East Khasi Hills district alone. Officials of MBoSE have informed that thermal screening of students will be conducted in view of the prevailing COVID situation. A special health protocol has also been issued by MBOSE Controller of Examination, T R Laloo to prevent the risk of infections.

On the eve of the examinations, the school authorities have said they are fully prepared.

The government is providing thermal screening devices to the schools conducting examinations.

As per the protocol, examinations halls as well as toilets and washbasins are to be cleaned and sanitised properly before each examination. Students as well as functionaries are required to sanitise their hands before entering the examination halls and after answering the call of nature with hand sanitisers and soap and water which are to be made available at the entrance.

All candidates have been advised to bring their own hand sanitisers and drinking water and to wear face masks. The gathering of groups before and after the examination is to be disallowed and arrangement has been made that the candidates sit at least 1.5 metres (two arms length) on all sides.

In case of candidates having symptoms like cough, fever and sore throat or those who were in contact with primary contacts, have been advised to inform designated officers in advance. The designated officers will in turn coordinate with relevant authorities so that they can be provided separate rooms and not come into contact with other candidates.