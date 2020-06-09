KHADC okays partial Iewduh reopening

SHILLONG: As a glimmer of hope for the myriad traders of Iewduh, the KHADC and the Syiem of Mylliem seem to have finally relented. KHADC has submitted a proposal to the Deputy Commissioner conveying its green signal for reopening at least 30 per cent of the moribund market.

KHADC CEM, T Chyne on Monday disclosed “after reconsideration and reviewing the situation, we found that even Police Bazar and other markets have opened and vehicle movement has increased. Hence, we thought why should we keep Iewduh closed,” Chyne said.

He also informed that on Sunday the KHADC had an unofficial meeting with the DC in the presence of Syiem of Mylliem to discuss about opening the market partially and the proposal has been submitted to DC.

When asked about some headmen having reservation with the reopening of the market, he said that he had held discussions with all the stakeholders.

Making it clear that the market will open partially, he also said that those items which are being sold outside the market even now will not be taken into consideration while reopening the market.

“Some items like vegetables which are being sold outside Iewduh will not be taken into consideration,” he said.

It may be mentioned that Iewduh, which is the largest traditional market in the state, is under lock and key since March when the lockdown was imposed throughout the country.

Plea to reopen

The Bara Bazaar Merchants and Shopkeepers Association has written to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to allow traders in Iewduh market to reopen their shops citing the importance of livelihood and revival of the state’s economy.

The letter stated that shopkeepers of Iewduh are suffering immensely even as the market contributes significantly to the economy of the state and, therefore, should be given special attention.

They association submitted a memorandum to the PS of the CM in this regard on Monday. The members had met him on June 4 to discuss about the reopening of Iewduh and the CM had directed them to submit a memorandum.

The association pointed out that the government has allowed opening of malls but no relief has been given to Iewduh.

The association mentioned that while relaxation has been given in respect of nearly all services, it also expected some relief.

Highlighting the problems of the shopkeepers, the association said that they have large quantity of stocks and many of the goods may have perished or expired causing loss. Besides, rent for the shops and wages to workers have to be paid.

The association pointed out that other states despite having several hundreds of COVID patients, they have opened nearly all their markets and given relaxations.

The association has suggested that odd and even numbers should be allotted to the shops and allowed to open so that social distancing can be maintained. It said stated that it is a “blessing in disguise” that shops have little space inside and customers cannot crowd thus naturally facilitating social distancing.

“The people are well aware that they have to live and co-exist with COVID-19 until there is a cure/vaccine and, therefore, we now have to look into the livelihood and the economy”, the association stated.