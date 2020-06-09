Unitarian church for online service

SHILLONG: The Unitarian Union, North East India (UUNEI) has decided to continue with online worship services till June 30.

In a statement, the UUNEI said it has directed all its Chairmen and Secretaries to defer the resumption of worship services in Church buildings. However, it has urged the leadership in every congregation to consider opening Churches for the faithful to pray in solitude, strictly adhering to all prescribed norms.

The Union said it is of the opinion that Churches in remote areas are ill equipped to adhere to the prescribed SOPs and effectively prevent the free mingling of parishioners. “Therefore while appreciating the Chief Minister and the state government for deciding to allow religious places to reopen, in the interest of checking the spread of COVID-19, the UUNEI has arrived at the decision on online service”, the statement added.