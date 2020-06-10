Iewduh set to reopen with odd-even model

SHILLONG: Partial reopening of Iewduh is on the anvil, but it is going to come with a string of regulations, including a cap on the number of stalls permissible to operate on odd-even basis and curb on the entry of shoppers in to the biggest trading hub of the State.

While the KHADC CEM and the Syiem of Mylliem have already given green signal, the DC is expected to come out with a blueprint permitting only 30 per cent of 5000 stalls to open on rotation every day.

Syiem of Mylliem Ainam Manik Syiem told The Shillong Times on Tuesday, “We are waiting for the notification from the district administration in line with the Khyndai Lad pattern with shops identified by numbers”.

Elaborating he said, 30 per cent of the shops would be opened rotation-wise giving the various segments of trade equitable number of days to transact business.

If on a given day textiles section is allowed to open, “we will not allow sale of anything else other than clothes”.

Likewise, a periodic calendar would be prepared for section-wise selling of all essential commodities, including vegetables, fish etc, on fixed days.

“This is to ensure that social distancing is maintained and over-crowding of the market is avoided”, he said.

The Myntris of Hima Mylliem who are working in tandem with the Syiem, informed that not all of the existing 26 entry and exit points of the market would be opened daily.

The entry points will be manned by the 37 policemen of Hima Mylliem to be reinforced by 30 KHADC cops and those provided by the district administration.

The policemen will maintain strict vigilance about adhering to protocol.

Myntri K. Kharbuki while referring to the wholesale vegetable market currently operating at the Iew Mawlong parking lot, said that the Hima Mylliem will initially allow those in the interior sections of the Iewduh and then will see the situation”. He said, “We will open (the market) gradually”.

“We have to discuss with the government with regard to the Iew Dielang, but you can see that it is a small space even though there are many who want to operate from Iewduh. There is not enough space at the makeshift market.

“But if the people want, we can consider the case of 20-30 per cent if protocol of social distancing is not violated”, he said.

The Hima Mylliem is happy that both the Khasi and the non-Khasi stall owners have extended their cooperation to adhere to the SOP.

Any violation will be dealt with strictly even leading to closure of the shop, he warned.

Kharbuki said, “We want to be careful and many want it to be open and we have to wait. We do not want to get into trouble and be blamed like in the case of Delhi.

“We have instructed the traders that on seeing rush and the customers violate protocol, the traders will have to pull down their shutters at once”, he made it clear.

Meanwhile, the Lympung Ki Hynriew Shnong a conglomeration of six localities — Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Wahingdoh, Riatsamthiah, Mission Compound and Wahthapbru — has clarified that the KHADC has not held any discussion with them on the issue of reopening of Iewduh.