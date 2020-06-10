KSU voices concern over entry of outsiders

NONGPOH/ NONGSTOIN: The Khasi Students’ Union, 20 Mer Circle, has expressed serious concern following the detection of one person from Assam entering Umling village in Ri Bhoi on Monday night, without undergoing necessary verification and screening procedures at the COVID-19 screening centre located at 13 Mile, Byrnihat.

On inquiry, the person, identified as Pranab Kalita, resident of Nalbari District of Assam, informed that he was told by the his employer to come to Umling village as there was work for PWD road repairing in the district.

He also informed that the persons manning the screening centre did not ask him to go through necessary procedures and was allowed to enter freely.

Speaking to media persons, general secretary of the union Overson Lyngdoh urged the concerned authority and the government to conduct strict checking at the screening centre from time to time.

He added that the union has detected such cases, which is a major concern for the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the Rangbah Dong of Dong Gate Umling, where the Assam resident was detected, has questioned as to how a resident from Assam can freely enter the state without going through necessary procedure, adding that it is high time that the state government took serious note of this issue to prevent it from recurring. “It is sad that outsiders can enter our village without informing us as village leaders. Who would’ve taken responsibility, if they were carriers of the disease?” the Rangbah Dong said. Ri Bhoi Police, later, took Pranab to Byrnihat Outpost for testing and quarantine as per procedures.

Expressing similar concerns, the KSU Mawshynrut Circle said that outsiders are free to enter West Khasi Hills through Athiabari checkpoint without proper screening or testing.

Armstrong Sohshang, president of KSU Mawshynrut Circle, said that the union has met the officer in-charge of infiltration check gate at Athiabari and demanded to provide better security and prevent the entry of outsiders.

Sohshang threatened that if the check gate at Athiabari is not active, the union will take it into their hands to chase away outsiders who attempt to enter Mawshynrut area.