Govt rules out lockdown extension

SHILLONG: The state government on Wednesday made it clear it has no plans to impose complete lockdown in view of the rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the state while assuring there is no community transmission of the virus as of now.

The government’s assertion came in the wake of speculation on social media through the day about the possibility of earlier and more stringent avatar of lockdown returning after two fresh positive cases were reported in the state on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said people of the state were now trained to cope with the situation while adding that economic activities have to continue.

Stating that life is getting back on track and the government is prepared to deal with the situation, he, however, made it clear that the ongoing version of lockdown will continue till the end of this month with further relaxations.

He further clarified that the lockdown in place is for people to strictly follow the various advisories and protocols issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. “Lockdown is different from curfew”, he said.

No community transmission

He said the state is still free from community transmission — “at least for now” — with all the 43 contacts of the 70-year-old patient from Ri Bhoi testing negative.

Tynsong said that once the person tested positive, samples of his 43 contacts were taken and tested. “The state is still free of community transmission”, he said.

However, the source of the virus in this case is still not known like the first case of the state.

He said that contact tracing was being carried out.

The government informed that of the 30 active cases, 15 are in East Khasi Hills, five each in West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, four in South West Garo Hills and one in North Garo Hills.