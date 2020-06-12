DoNER Minister Jitendra Singh e-office workshop for NE states

GUWAHATI: Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday addressed the e-Office workshop for northeast states with the objective to create digital state secretariats in north eastern states of India.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphu Rio said that implementation of e-office in state secretariats of north eastern states will result in creation of paperless state secretariats in a time-bound manner. ‘ Attended webinar on “Implementation of e-Office in North Eastern States” organised by DARPG_GoI towards digital State Secretariats which will result in creating paperless State Secretariats in a time-bound manner. It was addressed by Dr Jitendra Singh,’ Rio tweeted.

On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also supported e-office initiative and tweeted,’ The #COVID19 situation has shown us that technology can play a key role in improving governance. Change of mindset and investment in E-office is crucial. Thank you Dr Jitendra Singh ji for supplementing the efforts of our NE States & we look forward to the continued support of GoI.’

Joining the online workshop on e-Office for North Eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu said that the process for digitalization of governance in the state began in 2016 through a Cabinet decision, which has been appreciated by the people as transparency and accountability of the departments has been made possible.

“Taking cue from our Prime Minister’s call for Digital India, we have already rolled out e-Office since August 2016. When India celebrates its 75th Independence Day in 2022, we hope to enroll all departments on digital platform,” he informed during the workshop, which was chaired by DoNER Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

Khandu welcomed the initiative of the DoNER Ministry to push e-Office in the North East and asserted it is the only way out to curb corruption and red-tapism in governance.

Remaining offices under Secretariat and 22 Directorates will be on-boarded in a time bound manner within one month while in the second phase remaining 45 departments will be on-boarded in 3 months

The workshop on e-Office for northeast states was attended by chief ministers, IT ministers, Chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries , principal secretaries of administrative reforms and secretaries of IT departments of the northeast states.