Fund crunch delays water supply project

SHILLONG: At a time when resources of the state have dried up due to COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged lockdown, the state government requires an additional amount of Rs 80-90 crore to complete the long pending third phase of Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme.

PHE Minister Samlin Malngiang on Thursday said the government can complete the project depending on the availability of funds.

“If we can get the money, we can finish the project as early as possible”, the minister said.

According to Malngiang, the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) was willing to give loan to the department to complete the project.

However, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is not keen to take the loan and he will follow up the matter with the Centre for funds.

The matter pertaining to the completion of the project will be discussed with the chief minister next week. Malngiang admitted that since there are challenges, the project would be delayed and it would take a long time to complete the project.

As of now, work is going on for the treatment plant at the main dam and work of laying pipes from main feeder is continuing and even the work for laying the distribution pipes is almost complete in all areas except a few places in Mawlai.

The third phase of the Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS III) is expected to mitigate the present water woes being faced by the residents of Shillong and the project was scheduled to be completed in June this year.

Malngiang said PHE will be working together with the PWD for the successful completion of the project.

The project was approved by the Centre at a cost of Rs 193.50 crore in October 2008. Earlier, the project was first targeted to be completed in May 2011.

The objective of the project was to create infrastructure for the supply of additional 24 million litres of water to the projected population of Shillong Urban Agglomeration from 2011 to 2041.

The department is set to propose a new water supply scheme for the New Shillong Township.

Earlier, the New Shillong Township area was to be covered under the third phase of GSWSS but now the project will confine till Nongmynsong.

The department has identified a source in the area which can cater to the New Shillong Township and the government is preparing a Detailed Project Report for the proposed project.