Goons torch COVID-duty vehicle, NHIDCL office

MAWKYRWAT/SHILLONG: Miscreants on Thursday torched a vehicle of the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), L. Lyngdoh in Mawkyrwat market.

The vehicle was used for COVID duty by Lyngdoh, who was the zonal officer to ensure social distancing in the market.

The incident took place around 3.20 pm at the time when media persons were attending a press conference of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) at Mawkyrwat.

Another report said that the office of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Shillong was attacked with a petrol bomb and it was known when the staff went to the office at Kharmalki.

The accountant’s room was partially damaged, Superintendent of Police East Khasi Hills district, Claudia Lyngwa said.

As far as torching of vehicle is concerned, according to eye witnesses, three unidentified youths who were wearing masks, broke the windowpane of the Bolero ML-01-8602 with a knife known as ‘wait bnoh’, poured petrol on the vehicle and set it ablaze. All the seats and the windowpanes were damaged.

Near the vehicle, two jugs of petrol and the ‘wait bnoh’ were found. They were later seized by the police.

The fire was doused by the people who witnessed the incident by pouring water into the vehicle. The fire service personnel arrived at the spot after 20 minutes.

South West Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book.

“Such incidents, which are cowardly and despicable, will not demoralise the officers committed to work for public good”, she said.

During the incident, Mawkyrwat market which used to maintain social distancing since the start of the lockdown, was full of people to witness the incident.

Later, the authorities declared through public announcement system regarding the closure of market for the day and all the shops have been asked to down shutters.