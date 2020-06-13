Developed By: iNFOTYKE
Mizoram to get Rs 60 lakh worth masks, test kits from Taiwan to fight COVID-19
GUWAHATI: Mizoram government is set to get Rs 60 lakh worth equipment from Taiwan to fight COVID-19 pandemic in the tiny frontier state of the Northeast.
The Taiwan Government is donating Rs 45 lakhs worth medical masks as solidarity towards Mizoram’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic while Meiho University, Taiwan is donating Rs 15 lakh worth advanced RT-PCR test kits. It has been informed by Mizoram Chief Minister, Pu Zoramthanga.
Meanwhile, in Mizoram, 403 samples were tested on Friday out of which three reported positive for COVID-19. With the detection of new cases, the total number of positive cases in Mizoram stands at 107. All the positive patients have travel history, Mizoram Chief Minister said.
