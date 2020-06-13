NEIGRIHMS doctor held on charge of molestation

SHILLONG: A senior resident doctor of NEIGRIHMS was arrested here on Friday on charges of molesting two women who had gone for a medical check-up to him on Thursday.

Disclosing this, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Claudia A. Lyngdoh informed that the accused, Dr Jhutan Chaudhuri was arrested on Friday after a complaint was filed by the victims on Thursday.

The accused, who is from the Department of General Medicines, has been forwarded to 14 days judicial custody.

Throwing more light, Lyngwa said that on Thursday the two women, aged 21 and 30, had gone to NEIGRIHMS for a medical check-up.

After the medical check-up was over, the two patients went back to their home.

When both of them shared their experience of the inappropriate manner of check-up by the concerned doctor, some of the family members decided to report the matter to police, Lyngwa said.

The complainants later went to the police quite late on Thursday night to lodge a formal complaint.

The concerned women were sent up for proper medical test at Ganesh Das Hospital, Lyngwa said adding that they are not waiting for the medical report because any allegation of molestation by a woman attracts penal action as per law.