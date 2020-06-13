ULFA (I) cadre nabbed in Upper Assam

GUWAHATI: Troops of the Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police, apprehended a cadre of ULFA (Independent) near Ouguri village in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday, an official statement issued here on Saturday said.

The cadre has been identified as Babul Gogoi, a resident of Number 2 Nachani Gaon, Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district.

The team also recovered one .22 mm pistol, one magazine, eight cordex wires and 14 detonators during the operation.

“It is suspected that the cadre was actively involved in money laundering and recruitment for ULFA (I) in Upper Assam,” the statement said.

The apprehended person along with recovered items was handed over to Dibrugarh police station for further investigation.