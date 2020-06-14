Conrad, Hek survey Shillong Golf Course

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with Health Minister AL Hek and other government officials on Saturday inspected the Shillong Golf Course as it would host the sport in the upcoming National Games 2022.

During the inspection, it was observed that road crossings in between the Golf Course need to be realigned or else it would be impossible to host the event in the course. “The CM said that realigning of the road is doable,” Hek said.

PWD is also conducting a survey for the road realignment and the work will soon take off.

Hek said the government will be ready with the entire infrastructure for the Games even if there is uncertainty due to COVID-19.

The Shillong Golf Course prides in being one of the oldest, largest and finest natural golf circuits across the world. Owing to its greenery and scenic beauty, the United States Golf Association and Museum has given it the title of ‘Gleneagle of the East’. In 1898, it was established as a 9-hole golf course at an altitude of 5200 feet. Captain Jackson and CK Rhodes converted it to an 18-hole course in 1924, and since then, it has been a favourite haunt of golf aficionados.